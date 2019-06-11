HGR passenger terminal expansion receives over $5M in funding

The reason is to accommodate an increasing number of passengers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Regional Airport sees an ongoing increase in number of passengers which has led to a passenger terminal expansion.

According to Garrison Plessinger, the airport director, the current terminal contains a hold room that had the capacity of only 100 passengers.

On June 7, the Hagerstown Regional Airport took its maiden flight to Myrtle Beach. It was reported that 140 passengers were on board to their vacation destination. Plessinger reported these statistics during the county commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 11. He noted this as another reason why the passenger terminal is important to the Washington County community.

According to Washington County commissioners, the airport brings in a ton of revenue to the area and they have plans that the expansion will only grow the community more with its business friendly initiative.

According to a county report, the Maryland Aviation Administration will be providing $300,000 and Washington County will also be providing $300,000 which will be a total of $6,000,000 towards the passenger terminal expansion project.