HFD recognizes fire prevention week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In light of fire prevention week, the Hagerstown Fire Department urges people to tighten up their prepping and planning skills.

All week, HFD will join several other fire rescue organizations in providing tips from the National Fire Protection Association. According to Fire Marshal Doug Dehaven, the newest initiative for the year is “Not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your escape”. Units will be sharing tips and highlighting first responders throughout the week across their Facebook pages.

According to Dehaven, his organization responds to over 3,800 calls each year. However, in Hagerstown, HFD experiences about 30-40 working fires on a year-to-year basis.