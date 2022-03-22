SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WDVM) — History or HERstroy is being set in Seat Pleasant, Md. Four female police officers are on duty for the first time in the city.

In a news release, the Seat Pleasant Police Department said, “the department is proud to currently have these officers/recruit officers with the team to include Sergeant Lela Singleton, Officer Andrea Durant-Smith, Recruit Jasmine Chase, and Recruit Edwine Toussaint. All four of these women are currently at different phases of their careers with varying perspectives.”

Sergeant Singleton has been a police officer for about two decades and joined the Seat Pleasant Police Department in November 2021. Sergeant Singleton has lived in Prince George’s County for a long time. She makes it her job as an African American woman in law enforcement to ensure the safety of her community. She has accomplished a lot in her career, including teaching police and completing leadership and investigations school. She serves as an example for other officers, especially women.”