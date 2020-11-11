Help available to Washington County residents facing foreclosure, eviction, utility shutoffs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With Congress and the Trump administration making no progress on more stimulus relief, many residents are staring down utility shut-offs, foreclosure and eviction.
But the Washington County Community Action Council has grant assistance to help those behind on their utility bills — even their rent and mortgage payments — as long as the loss of household income is related to losing one’s livelihood because of the pandemic.
The financial assistance does not, however, include delinquent property taxes. In many cases, the Council says, Washington County residents just do not know the money is available.
“We know there are a lot of evictions that are beginning to take place,” says Gordie Newman with the Council, “and one issue is that tenants aren’t notifying the courts that their situation is indeed Covid related.”
The Community Action Council offices are at 117 Summit Avenue in Hagerstown.
