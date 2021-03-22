Heightened security near Asian-owned businesses in Montgomery County

Anti-Asian hate crimes have gone up nearly 150 percent across the country

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — After last week’s deadly shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead including six Asian women, Montgomery County police are now ramping up security in and around Asian-owned businesses and communities.

The department is providing extra patrols for Asian businesses around the county as anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise. The county started doing business checks with massage parlors and other businesses.

Chief Marcus Jones said he has already begun to provide extra patrols to the business communities in the Asian American Pacific Islander community, as well as residential neighborhoods. Officials are urging residents to report all crimes as every incident will be investigated.

“We want to make sure that the community has the utmost amount of confidence in reporting any incidents whether they be hate crimes or biased incidents to our law enforcement agencies,” said Jones.

The national data shows since 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes have gone up nearly 150 percent across the country.