Heavy smoke in vacant building, Hagerstown fire marshal investigating

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Heavy smoke inside a vacant building in downtown Hagerstown prompted the city fire department to respond on Thursday morning.

The fire took place at 101 South Potomac Street.

Hagerstown’s Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Cleck said the fire crew was called by a Hagerstown Police patrol officer who saw light smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

When the firefighters gained entry to the building, they found heavy smoke that reached the chest. The source was a small fire on the second floor. The fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters had to break windows for ventilation.

The building has been vacant for some time, and there was no one in the building when firefighters went in. No injuries are reported at this time.

The city’s Fire Marshal is investigating how this fire started.