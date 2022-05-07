FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A sinkhole the size of four road lanes is shutting down traffic on Monocacy boulevard about 200 feet East of the South Street intersection in Frederick.

The sinkhole first opened on Wednesday and progressed to a massive pit shutting down traffic by Friday. At first, the right westbound right lane was closed as a precaution.

According to the city’s deputy director of public works, the size of the sinkhole increased due to rain and stormwater runoff.

“The detour was put up Friday that’s when the sinkhole was reported traffic was being closed on Monocacy Boulevard,” Frederick Public Works Communications Associate, Shadrach Bomberger explained. “From the south street southbound traffic was closed until further notice.”

At this time the Frederick Department of Public Works doesn’t know when they will be able to patch up the hole