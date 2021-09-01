Heavy rain stops Frederick County school buses, parents asked to pick students up from schools

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County Public Schools bus was stopped on its route due to heavy rains and high waters on Wednesday. The bus was carrying students from Catoctin High School and Thurmont Middle School.

Emergency rescue crews were on the scene, but FCPS says no one on board the bus has been injured.

According to FCPS, students will be taken to Thurmont Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick up their children.

All other bus dismissals in Frederick County were cancelled by the rain. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office asked any buses already on the road to turn around and bring students back to their schools to wait for their families.