UPDATE (4:01 p.m.) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said, they are helping Maryland State Police with a bank robbery at Middletown Valley Bank, and the lock out status has been lifted.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An incident in Jefferson has caused a heavy police presence.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that schools in the area are in “lock out status.”

Expect a heavy police presence in Jefferson as an incident just occurred there. Schools in that area are in lock out status.



We will continue to update this post as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/KPILORADFp — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) January 10, 2022