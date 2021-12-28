One in custody after hours-long standoff in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One man is under arrest after a standoff in Frederick that lasted several hours.

Police responded to George Thomas Drive around 12:00 p.m. about a domestic dispute. A woman and a man were inside the residence at that time.

The police found that the man had unspecified outstanding felony warrants. The crisis negotiation team and special response team were brought in to assist. Around 1:30 p.m., the two individuals left the residents. Police then brought the man into custody.

The woman was brought in for questioning, and the man is under arrest. Police said that charges will be filed against him.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.

