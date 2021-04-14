UPDATE: Heavy police presence at Lakeforest Mall after reports of shots fired

UPDATE: Police said that they found a man parked in his car while responding to the roadway when a single shot was fired in their direction. They said that no one was hit, but the officers felt they might have been the target.

There are at least 75 officers currently serving in some capacity in the investigation.

The shelter in place order has been lifted.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police are asking people to shelter in place after Gaithersburg Police say that two officers were shot at while responding to a parking hazard on Wednesday.

Police say that they were responding to 392 N Summit Ave around 3:00 p.m. when the responding officers “reported being shot at from [a] higher elevation.” Montgomery County Police and other officers responded.

Heavy police presence at the Lakeforest Mall which is serving as a staging area after a shooting on N Summit Ave. @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/LJ6FeoixBT — Timothy Young (@TheTimothyYoung) April 14, 2021

Police said that there were no injuries and no suspects reported. Residents are asked to avoid the area.