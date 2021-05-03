Heavy house fire in LaVale leaves 1 dead

LAVALE, Md. (WDVM) — One person died in a house fire in LaVale Monday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Officials say around 7 a.m., personnel from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services saw smoke coming from a house on the 1100 block of Simpson Avenue. Area volunteer fire departments arrived to find heavy fire on the front of the house.

The body of a resident who was initially unaccounted for was found in the house, officials say.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and it is unknown how many are displaced. Maryland State Police is assisting the Fire Marshal’s office in the investigation.