Heathers comes to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you’re in luck! Heathers is coming to the Maryland Theatre this weekend.

The production is based on the classic 1989 film. Many say it is similar to the popular movie ‘Mean Girls.’

“I’m really excited for the organization and my actors to have a COVID-free experience again, along with the audience. The mask and the pandemic just limited us to so many things,” said Scott Ruble, director for Heathers.

The show is this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Maryland Theatre. You can find tickets here.

