Heart of Civil War Heritage expands

KEEDYSVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– The Heart of the Civil War Heritage is expanding into several new exhibits featuring African American History and the 157th Anniversary of the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation.

Visitors can get insight on new features at the Newcomer House, which is one of the few housing structures still standing from the Civil War. Inside, it’s a full-fledged museum featuring Tolson’s Church, which was built by the African American community in Sharpsburg back in 1866.

“We have the common denominator as humans of having mutual challenges, mutual triumphs and we want to make sure that young people are experiencing what it took to survive the Civil War years,” said Delaplaine Foundation President Marlene Young.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has named September as International Underground Railroad Month.