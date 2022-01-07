Hearing for proposed housing development set for Monday

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington County community of Funkstown could soon be annexing close to five acres for a new housing project. Residents are invited to let town officials know how they feel about it.

Construction could start midsummer. Funkstown Mayor Paul Crampton owns about 10 acres in town and has proposed new housing for nearly half of that property behind a row of homes along the 400 block of South Edgewood Drive and north of East Poplar Street. How do residents feel about the proposed development?

“It’s a proposed housing development for the Paul Crampton annexation property on Edgewood Drive,” said town manager Brenda Haynes.

Like so much of the region, Funkstown, which sits just under the heavily-traveled Interstate 70, has been growing. Just ask Mary Jane Koontz, who has made Funkstown her home for six decades.



“It is a great community. And I’ve lived here about 60-some years. So I’ve seen it grow,” says Koontz.

Construction could start when the warm weather returns. The proposal would include starter homes and quarters for temporary workers in the region. How do the locals feel?

“I am open-minded about it,” said Howard “Pat” Patterson. “I just like it here. I wouldn’t move out of here. In fact, I don’t think I’m going to.”

A total of 14 structures are proposed. Paul Crampton Contractors has developed engineering plans. The north end of the proposed parcel would abut the banks of Antietam Creek.



The public is invited to Monday’s hearing. As a reminder, if you plan to attend Monday night’s hearing, it starts at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Please remember to wear your masks. The address is 30 E. Baltimore Street, right in the heart of town.