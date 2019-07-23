Health tips to consider for summertime illnesses

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — During the summer, people engage in outdoor activities such as picnicking, swimming and being out in the sun, which presents the potential for illnesses to occur.

One common illness this time of year is food poisoning. The best way to prevent that is to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

Another common summertime sickness is bacteria infections that come from recreational water activities. Sunburn can also cause flu-like symptoms and fevers.

One doctor says that the most common visits he sees this time of year are due to insects.

“I see a lot of bug bites. It can be anything from mosquitoes to spiders. In some cases, you don’t know what the etiology of the bites are,” said Dr. Musta Nyakabau, a pediatrician with Family Healthcare of Hagerstown.

Bug spray and avoiding places where insects breed are the best preventative measures against illnesses and allergic reactions that come from bug bites.