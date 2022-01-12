Health officials want you to report your COVID-19 rapid test results

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Just this week, Montgomery County has handed out over 200,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to residents, and officials counted Wednesday afternoon.
While some might be starting up their rapid test stockpile, others take them as soon as they get their hands on them.
County health officials ask that residents report their results through a new online portal once they take those at-home tests.
Positivity rates and case counts are on the rise, but with the surge in at-home testing, health officials say the numbers reported by the county and the state may not be as accurate as they could be.
“The most important thing is that the individual knows their status. It gives public health [leaders] an idea of the disease load in our community, what public health measures to recommend. We can recommend to our leadership where we need to recommend different activities among our population,” said Sean O’Donnell, an emergency preparedness manager with the county.
Montgomery County has been using its local libraries as distribution points for rapid test kits. The latest hours and locations according to the county’s website are posted below:
Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. until daily kit amount is distributed
CLOSED Monday, Jan. 17, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18: begin at 12 p.m.
- Aspen Hill Library
4407 Aspen Hill Rd.
Rockville, MD 20853
- Chevy Chase Library
8005 Connecticut Avenue,
- Chevy Chase, MD 20815
- Damascus Library
9701 Main Street,
Damascus, MD 20872
- Davis Library
6400 Democracy Boulevard,
Bethesda, MD 20817
- Gaithersburg Library
18330 Montgomery Village Avenue,
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
- Little Falls Library
5501 Massachusetts Avenue,
Bethesda, MD 20816
- Potomac Library
10101 Glenolden Drive,
Potomac, MD 20854
- Silver Spring Library
900 Wayne Avenue,
Silver Spring, MD 20910
- White Oak Library
11701 New Hampshire Avenue,
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. and Friday/Saturday, 2 p.m. until daily kit amount is distributed
CLOSED Monday, Jan. 17, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18: Monday to Thursday, begin at 5 p.m. and Friday/Saturday, start at 3 p.m.
- Connie Morella Library (Bethesda)
7400 Arlington Road,
Bethesda, MD 20814
- Germantown Library
19840 Century Boulevard,
Germantown, MD 20874
- Kensington Park Library
4201 Knowles Avenue,
Kensington, MD 20895
- Long Branch Library
8800 Garland Avenue,
Silver Spring, MD 20901
- Marilyn J. Praisner Library (Burtonsville)
14910 Old Columbia Pike,
Burtonsville, MD 20866
- Olney Library
3500 Olney-Laytonsville Road,
Olney, MD 20832
- Quince Orchard Library
15831 Quince Orchard Road,
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
- Rockville Memorial Library
21 Maryland Avenue,
Rockville, MD 20850
- Twinbrook Library
202 Meadow Hall Drive,
Rockville, MD 20851
- Wheaton Library
11701 Georgia Ave,
Silver Spring, MD 20902