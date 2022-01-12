Health officials want you to report your COVID-19 rapid test results

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Just this week, Montgomery County has handed out over 200,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to residents, and officials counted Wednesday afternoon.

While some might be starting up their rapid test stockpile, others take them as soon as they get their hands on them.

County health officials ask that residents report their results through a new online portal once they take those at-home tests.

Positivity rates and case counts are on the rise, but with the surge in at-home testing, health officials say the numbers reported by the county and the state may not be as accurate as they could be.

“The most important thing is that the individual knows their status. It gives public health [leaders] an idea of the disease load in our community, what public health measures to recommend. We can recommend to our leadership where we need to recommend different activities among our population,” said Sean O’Donnell, an emergency preparedness manager with the county.

Montgomery County has been using its local libraries as distribution points for rapid test kits. The latest hours and locations according to the county’s website are posted below:

Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. until daily kit amount is distributed

CLOSED Monday, Jan. 17, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18: begin at 12 p.m.

Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. and Friday/Saturday, 2 p.m. until daily kit amount is distributed

CLOSED Monday, Jan. 17, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18: Monday to Thursday, begin at 5 p.m. and Friday/Saturday, start at 3 p.m.