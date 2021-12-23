Health officials urge residents to perform COVID-19 tests before holiday travel

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Health experts are urging people to get tested before traveling for the holidays, but some might have a hard time getting one.

According to the Frederick Health Department, there is still some time to get tested before traveling. The Frederick hospital will be administering COVID-19 tests on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until noon.

“All this holiday travel just means that there’s going to be a lot more people mixing with other people that they may not normally be around so that mixing has the potential to spread the virus and get a lot more people sick,” Rissah Watkins of the Frederick County Health Department explained. “So it’s always good to be on the side of caution get tested and try to spread the love but not the germs.”

The clinic at the hospital is a drive-thru testing clinic and does not require residents to make an appointment prior to arriving.

Watkins encouraged those who are seeking to get a test by health professionals to go to COVIDtest.maryland.gov, where they can find information about a testing site close to them.