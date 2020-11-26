Health officials’ raise concerns for morgue space in Montgomery County

There are currently 400 new Covid-19 cases in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County health officials are very concerned when it comes to morgue space, given the continuing surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The county’s leading health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, says officials had to revisit conversations held during the beginning of the pandemic on morgue capacity for those who pass away from the virus.

During a press conference, Dr. Gayle said in the spring the county had to order refrigerated trucks to be able to provide additional support for hospitals. The county is currently seeing increases in coronavirus cases, following a national trend.

As far as statewide, positive cases have increased by 80% just within the past two weeks.

“We could potentially run out of space in our hospitals and our ability to be able to provide services to our residents as well as run out of space to take care of those individuals who have unfortunately passed away due to Covid,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Chief health officer, Montgomery County.

As of Thursday, the Maryland Department of Health reported nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County.