Health experts want the public to understand the importance of self-monitoring your blood pressure

MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — The Maryland Department of Health is promoting a new initiative to control high blood pressure.

According to the department 35 percent of Marylanders have hypertension.

In efforts to reduce that number, health experts are urging people to monitor their blood pressure from home.

According to the CDC ” hypertension can lead to heart disease and stroke, which are the first and fifth leading causes of death in the United States.

To combat this issue, the Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Control at the Maryland Department, want individuals to begin self monitoring their blood pressure, by using any monitoring device, you can purchase from a local retailer.

” It’s a really great idea for people to make sure they’re taking their blood pressure daily, and communicating with their provider. Evidence of home monitoring, shows that it helps people control their blood pressure.” Said Kristi Pier, MHS, MCHES, Director, Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Control, Prevention and Health Promotion Administration, Maryland Department of Health.

According to the Mayo Clinic, you can also limit hypertension by: