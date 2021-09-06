Health experts ask Frederick County residents to avoid swimming at Cunningham Falls State Park beaches due to high algae concentration

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department is advising residents to stay clear of the water at Cunningham Falls State Park due to concentrations of algae that can cause liver damage and other issues.

The Frederick County Health Department said that this blue-green algae, called Microcystis, can cause gastroenteritis and liver damage.

Signs of Microcystis include green waters or a surface scum that looks like green paint. If you come in contact with it, experts say to wash off with fresh water. If there are irritations call a doctor as soon as possible.

Health officials say pets can also get sick if they have been swimming in water with significant amounts of microcystins. It is crucial for residents to avoid the water and be mindful of children and pets.

Frederick County Health Department is working with the Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Department of Natural Resources to monitor the situation. Water quality testing will continue until levels are below the action levels or until the bloom is no longer visible.