Health experts say heart disease is preventable by just a few simple steps

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer nationwide, medical experts are making sure people are aware of their numbers when it comes to their overall health.

Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death nationally, according to the CDC. The disease is prevalent among minority women, that’s why medical experts with the American Heart Association are talking about steps every woman can take to maintain their heart health.

There are five key personal health numbers that can help determine your risk for heart disease, some of which are checking your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. TV host and actress Sherri Shepard talked about why checking your numbers is so important.

“I had to incorporate more fruits and vegetables and I dont like vegetables but vegetables make me feel good so, (I had to) limit my salt intake, I had to start exercising which I love,” said Shepherd.

“These critical numbers are your cholesterol, your HDL, your good cholesterol, your blood pressure, your blood sugar, and your body mass index,” said Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, cardiologist ad nAmerican Heart Association, volunteer medical expert

To get screened, you can check with your doctor. More information can also be found on Go Red for Women.