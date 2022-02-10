Health experts provide an update on COVID-19 in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Health officials said that about 464 new COVID cases were confirmed in the area over the past week — that’s almost 300 fewer cases than the previous week.

Hospitalization numbers are also going down, with only 38 COVID-19 patients at Frederick Health. Within the past week, the county confirmed five deaths.

Although cases are going down, the Health Department said that Frederick County still remains in high transmission.

The Health Department is now reporting that 43,405 (+46 in last 24 hrs) residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

According to a press release from the Frederick County Health Department, 70.3% of the Frederick County population has been fully vaccinated. The percentages reported are based on the whole county population, not the age group currently eligible

