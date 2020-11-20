Health experts are urging people to explore the best options for health coverage

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s that time of the year where people are inquiring about the annual enrollment period, and researching the health care plans.

However, according to Chief Medical Officers from United Health Care, many people are not maximizing all their health benefits.

Health experts say this year has been challenging and has allowed many people to see they do not have the best health coverage.

Experts from United Health Care say, some people, depending on a person’s annual income, may qualify for a Dual Complete Plan, which is a dual special needs health plan, that allows people to receive better benefits, like vision and dental coverage at no extra charge.

Health professionals say at a time like this, it is vital that people research and understand different options to ensure they receive the best coverage

Dr. Stephen Cha, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare Community & State stated, “Low-income people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid — this plan can offer extra benefits to that group that has special needs such as, things like a care coordinator to help manage complex health needs, or things like dental hearing and vision. This year we learned a lot during the pandemic. United Health Care realized that we had to meet the needs of our socially isolated members.”

Requirements vary from state to state, but if you are a family of one making less than $16,000 a year or a family of 2 making less than $21,000 a year, you may qualify.