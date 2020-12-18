Health experts are urging parents to get their children up to date on vaccinations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — COVID-19 has prompted many people to stay at home and self isolate to avoid the risk of exposure.

However, according to medical experts from the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Maryland, because many people are self-isolating, parents across the country have canceled pediatric checkups and screenings, which can cause children to miss out on important vaccines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in May, routine orders of pediatric vaccines had dropped because of the pandemic, and those numbers have not gotten better.

Experts are urging parents to attend routine doctor visits and get their children up to date with vaccines to avoid illness.

Pediatricians say for infants wellness visits are especially important. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, your baby should go to at least 8 well-child visits before they are 15 months old to ensure healthy development.

Dr. Arethusa Kirk, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Maryland, stated, “Having well-child visits is an investment in the current health of your baby, but also an investment in their future health and wellness. It is important to stay up to date with vaccinations to ensure your child will stay healthy, and fight off any virus that may enter their system. It is crucial parents take children to doctor visits.”

Experts say if you are nervous about taking your child in for health visits, call the doctor’s office and find out what precautions they are taking against COVID-19 to better assure you and your child’s safety.