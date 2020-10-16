Health experts are urging parents to find healthy solutions to combat childhood obesity

MARYLAND (WDVM) — According to the CDC, obesity impacts more than a million children in the United States, which can cause many kids to have serious health risks.
Reports from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation states, in Maryland one in seven youth have obesity, making the state one of the highest with obesity rates.
Experts say the pandemic can increase these numbers, so they are urging parents to take action. Caregivers encouraged to exercise as a family and come up with healthy diet solutions.
According to A Healthier America, obesity mostly impacts low-income households and minorities. The cheaper food tends to be less expensive, which sometimes results in some children gaining more weight.
“When we look specifically at the state of Maryland, Maryland is that 17.6% so slightly higher than the national average, which puts Maryland 10th highest for childhood obesity. The age range is between 10 and 17,” said Jamie Bussel, Senior Program Officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Health experts say it all begins with the parent/caretaker. Children need to be guided. It can be helpful to have open conversations and come up with a plan as a family.
The CDC also recommends these tips:
- Participate in daily exercise activity
- Encourage your family to drink lots of water
- Provide plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole-grain products
- Choose lean meats, poultry, fish, lentils, and beans for protein
- Encourage physical activity, Participate in family physical activity time on a regular basis, such as walks, bike rides, hikes, and active games.
