Health experts are urging adults to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — According to the Center for Vaccine Ethics and Policy, approximately 1 in 4 older adults are unfamiliar with adult vaccines for shingles, tetanus, pneumonia and more.

This lack of knowledge allows many people to go unvaccinated. Health experts say although the pandemic has made some older adults more aware of infectious diseases– the awareness has not sparked enough action for getting vaccinated.

Physicians say it is crucial that adults get vaccinated, in order to decline vaccine-preventable illness.

” 50,000 Americans die every year from vaccine preventable illnesses, and that disproportionately impacts older adults… I like to tell people that getting vaccinated, as an adult is just as important as getting vaccinated when you’re a child, and that’s because as we get older, our immune systems tend to weaken. ” Said Natasha Bhuyan, evidence-based family physician

The National Foundation of Infectious Diseases reported that, although everyone is at risk due to lack of vaccinations, some communities are at greater risk.

The foundation suggests, communities of color, immigrant populations, and those who live in crowded inner cities, with poor access to cars, are at a greater risk of illness.

” Determinants of health such as transportation and access to care are especially challenging for these populations. Individuals who work in grocery stores and other essential workers may also put themselves and their families at greater risk for exposure to viral respiratory diseases including COVID-19.” reported NFID.

Health experts say if we all get vaccinated we can build a “community of immunity” that way were not all going to be fighting multiple diseases at once if people get vaccinated.