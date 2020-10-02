Health department offers free flu shots for children

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Health officials are urging the public to get their flu shot this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Frederick County Health Department is making the vaccine even more accessible to children.

The health department will begin offering the flu vaccine for free to children between six months of age up to age 18. Officials say the shot will be free of charge to kids who are uninsured, have health insurance that does not cover the cost of immunizations, or who are unable to get vaccinated by their healthcare provider.

Flu vaccines will be given by appointment only and are available on Wednesdays between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 301-600-3342 and ask to speak with an Immunization Nurse.

The health department will host a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, October 20, at 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Officials say to visit marylandvax.org to sign up for an appointment.

“The vaccine is the best line of defense to prevent flu-like illnesses that’s why we would encourage anyone of all ages who are eligible to get the flu vaccine,” explained community health nurse with the Frederick County Health Department, Kelly Lookingbill. “Particularly this year, just because of the importance of COVID-19 remaining to circulate and still having a prevalence in the community.”

Kelly says additional clinics will be scheduled in November.