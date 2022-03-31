FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After giving out one booster shot, the Frederick County Health Department is giving out yet another dose after the CDC approved a second round of booster shots for eligible groups. With this being the second dose being administered, people are wondering how long additional boosters shots will be needed.

Earlier this week, the FDA approved an extra dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for people 50 years and older as well as young people with weakened immune systems. But, many people are wondering how many booster shots will be enough.

“I hope it kind of fades away so it doesn’t have to be a continuous thing for the young kids,” Brunswick resident, Vicki Deringer said.

On the other hand, some patients felt that the booster shots will become similar to getting a flu shot. They are fine with getting extra doses if it protects them from coronavirus.

“Having to get another booster does not faze us the least. We are looking at something that will allow us to get back to a normal life and interact more with kids and family and friends,” Frederick resident, Richard Hammel said.

Officials say there are eight more Covid cases and one more death in Frederick county. But, they don’t see a major spike. They’re recommending that eligible people receive their extra booster.

To find out more about upcoming vaccination clinics, visit their website.