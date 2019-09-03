Health Department begins harm reduction support groups

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to the National Institute of Drug abuse, the rate of overdose deaths involving opioid prescriptions have declined in Maryland.

One man at the Washington County Health Department is starting a new support group to continue to decrease those numbers.

David Washington, a program coordinator at the Washington County Health Department, started harm reduction support groups, because he believes that ending this epidemic starts with support and education.

“Addiction robs us of relationships being in a safe space where you feel safe and feel connected,” said Washington. “Here you can get some good information that can guide you in life choices, that’s the primary goal.”

Through this program, they also aim to educate individuals about the serious dangers of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is killing people at an astronomical number,” Washington continued. “We’re educating people on what they can do differently.”

The support groups says they will also provide tests to detect fentanyl in the drugs. The groups will continue to meet on Tuesdays at 12:00 PM at the Washington County Health Department.