Health care workers talk about disparities faced during COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– It’s been almost two years since the world has been affected by COVID-19.

Many people losing their jobs, countries shutting down, and healthcare care workers are overworked.



At Meritus Healthcare Center, they say the pandemic has shined a light on health care disparities.

“I think the most common example is vaccinations when vaccinations first started we were worried to see are their disparities in different groups getting covid vaccinations and there were,” Maulik Joshi, CEO of Meritus Healthcare.

Joshi said when Meritus started to see the disparities during the pandemic they came up with the idea of bringing care to patients. They started to go into the communities and help people who may not have been able to make it to the hospital to receive help. Joshi said another thing they have started doing is started adding more educational courses.

“Our view is to get to people who may have a barrier to get to you, access and other. so that is often the most vulnerable communities,” Joshi said.

Joshi said the main thing that they are doing to help fight the disparities is educating people and making their physicians available for the public.