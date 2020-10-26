Health ambassadors assigned to Maryland poll locations

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps is partnering with the State Board of Elections to keep Maryland poll workers and voters safe from COVID-19, the Maryland Department of Health announced Monday.
The reserve corps will be sending volunteer “health ambassadors” to guide voters in taking precautions, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The volunteers will also provide masks for those who need one and disinfect high-touch surfaces.
“With early voting beginning today and Election Day fast approaching on November 3, many voters are still expressing doubts about the safety of voting in person during this pandemic,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Robert Neall said. “Having volunteer Health Ambassadors onsite at the polls will help ensure that everyone is doing their part to keep Marylanders safe and healthy.”
Polling locations that will have volunteers include Baltimore City, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, and other jurisdictions that requested assistance.
Anyone interested in becoming a reserve corps volunteer or health ambassador can sign up here.
