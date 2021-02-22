Head-on crash on Route 50 kills two women

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Two women were killed in a head-on, wrong-way collision early Sunday morning on Route 50 in College Park, according to Maryland State Police.

Police say the crash happened around 5:10 a.m. when a car going west in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 collided with a car traveling east.

Police identified the driver of the car traveling the wrong way as Maritza Elizabeth Martinez, 31, of Riverdale, Maryland. The driver who was hit was identified as Lisa Marie Lomax, 53, of Forestville, Maryland.

Both women were declared dead at the scene. Route 50 was closed temporarily after the crash.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

