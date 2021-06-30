he U.S. Department of Agriculture offers food safety tips for the Fourth of July holiday

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — Many Americans are getting ready to attend picnics, and host barbecues for the fourth of July, However, health experts say during this time of the year is when they see many people experience foodborne illness.

The CDC reported foodborne illness impacts over forty million Americans each year, and it kills about three thousand people annually. As the fourth of July approaches, experts recommend finding a source of water to wash your hands and keep raw meats separate from other foods (like fruits and vegetables) to prevent cross-contamination if you are grilling or eating outdoors.

It’s also important to not leave food out for longer than two hours and confirm foods are cooked by using a thermometer.

“Always use a thermometer, keep it in for about ten seconds or until that temperature will equalize. You want to look for the temperature of 165 minimum and the thickest parts over the meat and 164 for the burgers, steaks should be about145,” said USDA Food Safety Expert Archie Magoulas.

Experts say grill masters and first-time grillers need to keep in mind the four steps to food safety–clean, separate, cook and chill.

The USDA says just because your food has color does not mean it’s fully cooked, it’s always best to use a thermometer