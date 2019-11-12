HCC plans to expand job profiling across Washington County

"This will get residents ready for jobs in the future."

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the Department of Business Development’s mission to expand job profiling in the county, up to $75,000.

The approval relocated the Appalachian Regional Commission grant funds that were previously awarded to Washington County towards Hagerstown Community College’s FY20 ARC Grant Application instead. Along with the funds, the commissioners approved the use of the Hotel Rental Tax. The $75,000 will help conduct workplace-based assessments to meet employer needs.

“The great thing is that they can come to the college, they can go through the Work Keys curriculum free of charge and help increase their skills so they can take the National Career Certification,” said HCC President Dr. James Klauber. “They can qualify and go into the job they really want to do.”

Klauber hopes that HCC’s program can help reshape Washington County and get residents ready for upcoming careers.