HB711 looks to offer incentives for charitable donations

MARYLAND (WDVM) — There us a bill that’s gaining traction in the Maryland General Assembly.

HB-711 would allow up to $1,000 deductions from state income tax for donations of diapers or feminine products to a qualified charitable organization.

“No woman or girl should be held back just because of lack of access to these essential products, feminine hygiene products, along with diapers, are the last donated items at homeless shelters and food distribution lines,” said sponsor of the bill Del. Dana Jones.

The coronavirus pandemic has heightened demand for diapers and feminine hygiene products. It has exasperated the economical challenges already faced by Maryland families and dramatically increased the need for support.

Studies from the National Diaper Bank Network show that most infants require up to 12 diapers per day, which can cost families an additional $80 a month. The cost of feminine products can add as well. These products are crucial for families and females in need. Lawmakers are hopeful this bill will incentivize Marylanders to donate.