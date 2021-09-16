Haymarket boy is ready to be “Pilot for a day”

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (WDVM) — A 13-year-old Haymarket, Virginia boy, Braxton Fulk, who has Medulloblastoma (a malignant brain tumor), was selected to be a “Pilot For A Day” in Joint Base Andrews.

Braxton received his flight suit along with some other gear during the proclamation ceremony in National Harbor on Thursday afternoon. Braxton was joined by his family; his father is a retired Air Force Veteran. Representatives from retails around National Harbor and representatives from Prince George’s County Police Department also joined this event.

Col. Rob Balzano of US Air Force, also serving as Check-6 Foundation President, presented a flight suit to Braxton Fulk

Twice a year, the Check-6 Foundation collaborates with the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington DC to select an ill child to be honored as a Pilot for a Day. The event is organized and funded by Check-6 Foundation along with the help of several sponsors and partners. Check-6 works with the families and the children to customize a surprise and unforgettable experience that meets the child’s interests.

“Most of the time when we bring the kids in, they have no idea what we have installed for them, we try to keep the element of surprise. At the end of the day, they come out surprised and feeling like ‘Oh well, I can do all those cool stuff,” said George Onyenyeonwu, who is retired from US Air Force and currently serving as Vice President of the Check-6 Foundation.

Braxton is the 30th “Pilot For A Day” recipient since the Check-6 founded on 2006.