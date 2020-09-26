Haven’t received your federal stimulus check? The deadline is growing closer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is reminding the community that residents who have not received their stimulus check may need to provide additional information to the IRS before they can receive a payment.

Taunya Johnson with Montgomery County’s Community Action Agency said people have until September 30 to receive $500 for children, and until October 15 to either file a tax return or provide additional information to the IRS to receive their own Economic Impact Payment (EIP).

“People who have not received the one for their children or the one for themselves,” Johnson said. “What will happen after that final deadline date next tax season, which would be for the 2020 taxes, that would be a credit on their tax return.”

Johnson said people should pay attention to their mail, because the payment could come as either a check, direct deposit, or possibly a pre-paid card.