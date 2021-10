HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WVDM) — The Harvest Hoedown is coming to the city of Hagerstown. The festival will be happening on Saturday, October 12, 2021.

Scarecrow making, balloon giveaways, and pony rides are just a few families could enjoy when heading to the event. According to organizers, the first 1,000 children under the age of 12 will receive a free apple and a pumpkin.

The event will happen at Fairground Park from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.