Harm reduction services offered in Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has resulted in a lot of losses — whether they were from COVID-19, natural causes or overdose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug use skyrocketed during the pandemic. Now, hard reduction services are being made available in Montgomery County.

These services are located at 1500 E. Gude Drive in Rockville, Md. They will be offering free syringe services, fentanyl testing strips and HIV testing every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday beginning at 10 a.m., and Wednesday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The services provided are completely anonymous. This program is used to help reduce overdose and limit the spread of STD’S.

Residents can also receive health information and referrals to health care providers.