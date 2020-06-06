Deaf black photographer Marquise Pleasant speaks up against racial injustices through camera lens

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — People are now speaking up through protests and marches against injustices, but to be African American and deaf, creates all new difficulties with speaking up for yourself..

Marquise Pleasant is a deaf African American man. He can not speak or hear about the injustices that happen around the world, but he can see it everyday.

Pleasant expresses how difficult it is to be a black man and not be able to speak up about racial issues, or verbally defend himself.

He explains that just because he is deaf, does not mean, that he does not endure the same issues as regular black men.

Pleasant uses his photography to connect with world and spread his message, by capturing photos and posting them for the world to see, he uses that as his voice to speak up and express his feelings.











“I haven’t seen many black people who are photographers or videographers, I see a lot of people who are white, but what about me myself.. me being black, where’s my identity? so I decided to involve myself, letting people know that deaf people can do it, so I show them my skills,” said Pleasant .