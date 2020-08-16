HARC hike goes virtual, event planned for September

This hike fundraiser will help church's to continue service to provide for children

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — The Hagerstown Area Religious Council is encouraging people to participate virtually for the 8th annual HARC hike for Hunter and Hope.

The hike is normally held in June. People typically gather to walk different distances along the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park Towpath, but because of the pandemic the hike has been moved online.

The hike is HARC’S major fundraiser of the year.

It supports a variety of programs, from Micah’s Backpack and child education efforts.

The event has been moved to September 12 through September 19. Hikers can choose their course and take on the distance all at once or in multiple days, but they’re encouraged to document it through Facebook.

” I would hope that people would sign up for the hike, that they feel good about it. They can either walk with themselves or in small groups. They just have to register through HARCS website.” said Ed Poling, Co Coordinator of the Hagerstown Area Religious Council Hike.

According to HARC, over a 1,000 children are being served by churches and organizations with weekend food through Micah’s Backpack.

