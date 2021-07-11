Hands-on History: Commemorating the 158th Battle of Boonsboro

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — British statesman Winston Churchill once wrote, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Historical interpreter, Carl Lynch, could not agree more…

While sporting a typical Civil War infantryman’s uniform, Lynch gives park goers a hands-on history lesson about the Battle of Boonsboro on the 158th anniversary of the fight which was part of the Retreat from Gettysburg campaign in 1863.

“The American Civil War almost wiped out an entire generation of young Americans,” Lynch explained. “We want to teach what happened in our past: why is it important to look back and remember the good the bad and the ugly of American history.”

Lynch explained the historical reenactment events allow for visitors to see not only the different branches that fought during the Civil War specifically at the Battle of Boonsboro but also feel materials and weapons used during battle too.

“We’re talking with visitors and we’re letting them touch a lot of uniforms, get a first-hand account of what it might have been like to be a soldier who fought here in the American Civil War,” Lynch said.

Hillary Gibbons-Wyss and her son, Roman, found the exhibit while traveling back to Baltimore. The pair originally came to western Maryland to visit the Crystal Grottoes Caverns but were immediately drawn to the Washington Monument State Park for the demonstration. Hillary was thrilled her son was able to immerse himself in Civil War history, especially during the 12-year-old’s technology-free weekend.

“I have two sons that love history, and my husband and I support all the National Parks then we try to travel during the summer and do a little bit of history for each of them,” Gibbons-Wyss explained. “It was great to come across this particular park and learn a little more about the Civil War.”

Roman was more than excited to learn about the history and was even taught how to spell his name with the signal flags originally used by soldiers to relay messages over long distances.

“It’s just so interesting about all the concepts and tactics that people do or just anything that really just shows what happened in the past and can that was either good or bad,” Wyss said.

The Maryland State Park Service will be commemorating the 159th Battle of South Mountain in September.