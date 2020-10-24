Handley Regional Library offers new services to assist students

WINCHESTER, Va. ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has challenged our school system in various ways, but the Handley Regional Library is continuing their efforts to help students succeed during these difficult times.

The library has expanded their online services, not only will they assist with virtual learning, but they will now provide, GED and college test preparations, career resource developments, and practice test of core educational skills in both English and Spanish.

Workers from the library expressed that although we face difficult times, they want to ensure students excel academically.

John Huddy, director of Handley Regional Library system stated:

“It’s extremely important, especially during the pandemic, for the library system to meet the needs of our community and we’re excited to expand what’s available on our website. We have over 30 different high-quality digital databases – available anytime of the day whenever you need it.”

Staff expressed that these resources are important because during the pandemic, many individuals are searching for jobs and some students and families are adjusting to learning and working from home.