Hand to Hand retail store is transitioning into a non profit

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — Hand to hand is a retail store located in the Hagerstown premium outlets.

This second-hand store started out as a retail business, but when the pandemic began, they were forced to close their doors to the public.

However, owners of the store, Rebecca Seward and Amber Mowery noticed that parents still needed items for their children, so the pair took to Facebook to help provide families with supplies for their children at a discounted price.

While being able to help so many people in a time of need, the owners decided to transition their business into a non-profit that is geared towards helping families provide for their children.

“We’ve been in places where the kids don’t have enough, and as a parent, it doesn’t make you feel any better about yourself, you’re fine with one pair of pants, but the kid needs more clothes and stain free clothes, and you don’t want to worry about washing clothes every year. So, in this we can’t do a lot, but the things that we can do is provide clothes for some families that definitely need it ” said Mowery.









Hand to hand also works in conjunction with any fundraiser happening in the community.

They donate 10% of the sales when customers mention the organization’s name or present a flyer of the charity.

If you would like to visit this soon to be non-profit, the store hours are Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m., and Monday 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

The store owners want to encourage the public to reach out with any questions, and if your child is in need of clothing, hand to hand is happy to help.