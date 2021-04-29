Hancock recounts votes for town council, certifies results

HANCOCK, M.d. (WDVM) — The town of Hancock held a recount for its town council election on Wednesday night. Residents cast their votes for mayor and two open council positions on April 19, and the top three council candidates were separated by only two votes: Newcomer Misty Cubbage with 156, incumbent Leo Murray with 155, and incumbent Timothy Boyer with 154.

Boyer requested a recount following the original results given how close the numbers were, so residents of the town gathered to watch the process, which was overseen by the town attorney Brian Kane and current Mayor Ralph Salvagno.

“We’re doing this out of an overabundance of caution, okay?” said Kane. “So I appreciate your observation of the formality.”

After the recount, the incredibly close results were certified, and Cubbage and Murray were elected as the two new council members.