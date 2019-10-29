Hancock police chief resigns after being on the job for less than a year

Richard Cook is stepping down after less than a year on the job.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — The chief of police for Hancock, Maryland, is stepping down after being on the job for less than a year.

According to Hancock Mayor Ralph Salvagno, the news came as a “shock” when Richard Cook handed in his resignation letter on Monday morning.

In September 2018, the head of the Hancock Police Department, Rich Miller, stepped down.

Salvagno says moving forward, he plans to lay out a new job description that is fitting for the town’s next police chief.

“I suspect we have to make some adjustments,” said Salvagno. “It used to be in the days, you’d say the quality of life living in a small town is a good thing. I think that in a very competitive market, that doesn’t have as much value as it once did.”

In the meantime, Officer Sean Faith will be the department’s officer in charge.