Hancock plans big celebration of its Potomac river trails Saturday

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — Big things are on the horizon for this western Maryland recreational retreat.

Nestled right on the banks of the Potomac River, Hancock town planners will capitalize on its location just off Interstate 70. Town Manager Joe Gilbert thinks some of the abandoned buildings in the heart of town can be converted into cafes, specialty shops and B&B’s. And he thinks a major lodging chain is likely to invest in the town.

“Hancock is uniquely situated in the entire United States,” said Gilbert. “We have so many outdoor recreational opportunities. There are 11 trails that pass thru or very close to Hancock.”

And the town is staging a big celebration of its plans for the trail and rivers in and around, this Saturday at noon right on the riverfront. Everyone is invited and there is no admission fee.

