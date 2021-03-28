Hancock man arrested, charged with murder in roommate’s death

Everett J. Allen, 56, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Saturday, March 27, 2021, after officials found his roommate dead in a Hancock, Md. residence.

HANCOCK Md. (WDVM) — A 56-year-old man is accused of killing his roommate in Hancock, Md. on Saturday.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock Police Department arrived at a Fleming Drive address for a welfare check. When officers arrived at the home, they found Eddie Wayne Smith, 53, dead.

Deputies say their investigation found that Smith’s roommate, Everett J. Allen, 56, was at the scene when the officers first arrived. After additional information was received about the roommate, officials charged and arrested Allen for first-degree murder along with other charges. He is being held without bond at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith’s body was sent to the Baltimore Maryland Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing but there is no active threat to the community, WCSO says.

This is a developing story.