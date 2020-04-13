Hancock hopes to hit its stride with economic development

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — Hancock, Maryland has been trying to capitalize on its location along the C&O Canal trail and Interstate 70 as a hook for economic development. But between the coronavirus and the federal government wanting to take back a small business grant, the town is struggling to get its own footing.

Donnie Burnett has lived in Hancock for 60 years. These past few weeks have been especially tough, as it’s been nationwide. But his hometown faced challenges even before COVID-19 hit.

“You see all your local businesses are closed. Streets are pretty quiet. Eight-o-clock at night it’s really slow,” says Burnett. “I mean, our business, we close at eight now.”

But in a setback for attracting new jobs, a $6000,000 federal small business development grant will have to be repaid. This is because a tenant in a vacant industrial plant is a medical cannabis manufacturer. While that business is eligible to be legally licensed by the state, it is not eligible under federal law. Hancock has been trying to sell the building to a new tenant as a way to secure the grant. Small business owner Burnett says that for Hancock to rebound it will need a return of some long-gone industries.

“Rayhawk Industries, when they were in full bloom and Fleetwood Travel Trailer,” Burnett reflects. “They employed hundreds of people. Betwen the two we probably lost 500 jobs in the town. And that is what really hurt the town of Hancock. you know. You lose those companies of that size and that’s a lot of income coming out of the town and those people have to look for jobs elsewhere.”

Hancock does have an energetic “main street” partnership backed by entrepreneurs who hope to convert the many vacant storefronts into shops to complement the tourists who hike the trail along the Potomac, and drivers on the usually busy I-70 who need a break from behind the wheel to cruise onto Main Street.

Wayne Barton has lived in Hancock almost as long as Donnie Burnett, the small business owner. As far as Barton sees it, Hancock will turn a corner a soon as the pandemic is behind it.

“We’re comin’ back,” Barton cheers on a quiet Monday afternoon as he sits leisurely on a Main Street bench.